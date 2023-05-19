Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
19.05.2023
GoDaddy Venture Forward | Spring 2023 U.S. National Survey Results

Originally published on Venture Forward by GoDaddy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Launched in 2018, GoDaddy Venture Forward is a research initiative that quantifies the impact 20+ million online microbusinesses have on their local economies and provides a unique view into the attitudes, demographics, and needs of these entrepreneurs.

This exclusive report provides the latest numbers and trends of online microbusinesses. Topics include:

  • The Enduring Optimism of Entrepreneurs
  • Getting a Microbusiness Started
  • Can Microbusinesses Support a Household?
  • Are Microbusinesses Financially Stable?
  • Why Microbusinesses Get Started

The full report is now available for download as a PDF: Download

Download the data behind this report, as well as all historical Venture Forward data: GoDaddy.com/DataHub

For questions or media inquiries, please email VentureForward@GoDaddy.com.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit? www.GoDaddy.com.

