Freitag, 19.05.2023

WKN: A2QP0Q | ISIN: SE0015382072 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RP
Frankfurt
19.05.23
08:15 Uhr
0,024 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIPIGON PHARMACEUTICALS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIPIGON PHARMACEUTICALS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2023 | 16:58
120 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB TO 2 (276/23)

At the request of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB, Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB equity
rights will be traded on First North as from May 22, 2023. 



Security name: LPGO TO2 231215
-------------------------------
Short name:   LPGO TO2    
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019914094  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  293528     
-------------------------------





Terms: One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share 
     in Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB.                     
    The exercise price when exercising the warrant shall amount to either  
     (i) 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's  
     traded shares, during the period from and including November 16, 2023 
     to and including November 29, 2023, however, not lower than the    
     quotient value per share and not higher than SEK 0.50 per share, or  
     (ii) if the Company publish a press release, in which the Company   
     informs about the first dosage in the phase II study for the Company's 
     drug candidate Lipisense, 70 percent of the volume-weighted average  
     price of the Company's traded shares during a period of 10 trading days
     from and including the first trading day after the publication of the 
     aforementioned press release, however, not lower than the quotient   
     value per share and not higher than SEK 0.50 per share.        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr The earlier of (i) December 4, 2023 - December 15, 2023, or (ii) if the 
iption  Company publish a press relase in which the Company informs about the 
 perio  first dosage in the phase II study for the Company's drug candidate  
d:    Lipisense, the subscription period will last 10 trading days starting 
     from and including the third trading day following the last trading day
     taken into account when determining the exercise price as described in 
     "Terms" above.                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  The earlier of (i) December 13, 2023 or (ii) if the Company publish a  
 tradi  press relase in which the Company informs about the first dosage in the
ng    phase II study for the Company's drug candidate Lipisense, 2 trading  
 day:  days prior to the last day of subscription in the subscription period 
     as desribed in "Subscription period" above.              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46
8 503 000 50.
