Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+40% in wenigen Tagen! - Jetzt wird es wirklich dynamisch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QP0Q | ISIN: SE0015382072 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RP
Frankfurt
19.05.23
08:15 Uhr
0,024 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIPIGON PHARMACEUTICALS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIPIGON PHARMACEUTICALS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2023 | 16:58
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB TO 3 (277/23)

At the request of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB, Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB equity
rights will be traded on First North as from May 22, 2023. 



Security name: LPGO TO3 240607
-------------------------------
Short name:   LPGO TO3    
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019914102  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  293529     
-------------------------------





Terms: One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share 
     in Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB.                     
    The exercise price when exercising the warrant shall amount to either  
     (i) 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's  
     traded shares, during the period from and including May 6, 2024 to and 
     including May 20, 2024, however, not lower than the quotient value per 
     share and not higher than SEK 0.80 per share, or (ii) if the Company  
     publish a press release, in which the Company informs about the last  
     patient visit within the framework of the phase II study for the    
     Company's drug candidate Lipisense, 70 percent of the volume-weighted 
     average price of the Company's traded shares during a period of 10   
     trading days from and including the first trading day after the    
     publication of the aforementioned press release, however, not lower  
     than the quotient value per share and not higher than SEK 0.80 per   
     share.                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr The earlier of (i) May 23, 2024 - June 7, 2024, or (ii) if the Company 
iption  publish a press relase in which the Company informs about the last   
 perio  patient visit within the framework of the phase II study for the    
d:    Company's drug candidate Lipisense, the subscription period will last 
     10 trading days starting from and including the third trading day   
     following the last trading day taken into account when determining the 
     exercise price as described in "Terms" above.             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  The earlier of (i) June 4, 2024 or (ii) if the Company publish a press 
 tradi  relase in which the Company informs about the last patient visit within
ng    the framework of the phase II study for the Company's drug candidate  
 day:  Lipisense, 2 trading days prior to the last day of subscription in the 
     subscription period as desribed in "Subscription period" above.    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46
8 503 000 50.
Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.