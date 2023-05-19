Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB TO 3 (277/23)

At the request of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB, Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from May 22, 2023. Security name: LPGO TO3 240607 ------------------------------- Short name: LPGO TO3 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019914102 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 293529 ------------------------------- Terms: One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB. The exercise price when exercising the warrant shall amount to either (i) 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's traded shares, during the period from and including May 6, 2024 to and including May 20, 2024, however, not lower than the quotient value per share and not higher than SEK 0.80 per share, or (ii) if the Company publish a press release, in which the Company informs about the last patient visit within the framework of the phase II study for the Company's drug candidate Lipisense, 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's traded shares during a period of 10 trading days from and including the first trading day after the publication of the aforementioned press release, however, not lower than the quotient value per share and not higher than SEK 0.80 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr The earlier of (i) May 23, 2024 - June 7, 2024, or (ii) if the Company iption publish a press relase in which the Company informs about the last perio patient visit within the framework of the phase II study for the d: Company's drug candidate Lipisense, the subscription period will last 10 trading days starting from and including the third trading day following the last trading day taken into account when determining the exercise price as described in "Terms" above. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last The earlier of (i) June 4, 2024 or (ii) if the Company publish a press tradi relase in which the Company informs about the last patient visit within ng the framework of the phase II study for the Company's drug candidate day: Lipisense, 2 trading days prior to the last day of subscription in the subscription period as desribed in "Subscription period" above. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50.