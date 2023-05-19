Anzeige
WKN: A2H5NT | ISIN: SE0008321202
Frankfurt
19.05.23
09:15 Uhr
0,015 Euro
+0,001
+7,14 %
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2023 | 16:58
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: IRRAS AB ges observationsstatus / IRRAS AB receives observation status (65/23)

Den 17 maj 2023 offentliggjorde IRRAS AB ("Bolaget") sin delårsrapport för det
första kvartalet 2023 med information om bolagets finansiella situation. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument
ges observationsstatus om det råder osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella
ställning. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
IRRAS AB (IRRAS, ISIN-kod SE0008321202, orderboks-ID 145951) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

On May 17, 2023, IRRAS AB (the "Company") published its interim report for the
first quarter of 2023 with information on the company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's
financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
IRRAS AB (IRRAS, ISIN-code SE0008321202, order book ID 145951) shall be given
observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
