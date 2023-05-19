Anzeige
OTAQ Plc: Posting of Annual Reports & Accounts and Notice of AGM

DJ Posting of Annual Reports & Accounts and Notice of AGM

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Posting of Annual Reports & Accounts and Notice of AGM 19-May-2023 / 16:01 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19 May 2023

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ", or the "Company")

Posting of Annual Report & Accounts

and

Notice of AGM

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.AQ), the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, announces that it has today posted to shareholders the Annual Report for the nine-month period ended 31 December 2022, Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM') and proxy card. The AGM will be held in person at 8-3-4 Harpers Mill, South Road, White Cross, Lancaster, LA1 4XF on 15 June 2023 at 11.00 a.m.

Shareholders intending to attend the AGM are asked to register their intention as soon as practicable by email to Matt Enright using the following email address: matt.enright@otaq.com.

The Annual Report for the nine-month period ended 31 December 2022 and Notice of AGM will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.otaq.com.

Contacts: 

OTAQ PLC                         01524 748010 
Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker) 020 3903 7715 
David Poutney / James Serjeant 
 
Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook 
 
Walbrook PR Limited                    Tel: 020 7933 8780 or Otaq@walbrookpr.com 
Tom Cooper / Nick Rome                   0797 122 1972 or 07748 325 236

About OTAQ:

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

