Primo Consulting Limited: Mining a Good Future With WhatsMiner: MicroBT Released Three New Models of WhatsMiner M50 Series

Zuoxing Yang (Dr. Yang), the founder and CEO of MicroBT, delivered a speech at the Bitcoin2023 event: "What matters more, mining or surviving?" Faced with the energy crisis and global warming, Dr. Yang believes that the power source for bitcoin mining needs to be upgraded by finding better solutions like green energy. Compared with the advantages and disadvantages of hydro, wind and nuclear power, he brought out the thought of the WhatsMiner solar power mining solution for the first time. In Dr. Yang's opinion, solar power is not only a better power source but also is as decentralized as Bitcoin. Though there might still be limitations, he stated that MicroBT is working on adjusting voltage and frequency of WhatsMiner to make its power adapt to the change of solar power. When it comes to night times, battery can be used as a power solution, benefiting from its decreasing cost. The power of the battery is now a quarter of the peak power of solar power and it will gradually increase in the future.

Besides, MicroBT released three new models of the WhatsMiner M50 series, which are WhatsMiner air-cooling M50S++, hydro-cooling M53S++ and immersion cooling M56S++. The new WhatsMiner air-cooling M50S++ boosts to 150 terahash/second (TH/s) of computing power at 22 joules per terahash (J/TH) of power efficiency; the new WhatsMiner hydro-cooling M53S++ boosts to 320 terahash/second (TH/s) of computing power at 22 joules per terahash (J/TH) of power efficiency; and the new WhatsMiner immersion-cooling M56S++ boosts to 230 terahash/second (TH/s) of computing power at 22 joules per terahash (J/TH) of power efficiency.

Dr. Yang pointed out that heat can be collected by water or oil, which can be used for manufacturing and living. The utilization can be over 90%, which means almost zero carbon emission. There are some heating utilization scenarios like space heating, steam for industry, fish hatchery and so on. "For WhatsMiner hydro-cooling Bitcoin mining rigs, the outlet water temperature can be over 70? (158?) and 2.4MW can be realized for a 40-feet container. And for WhatsMiner immersion-cooling solution, every miner only requires as low as 10L oil with WhatsMiner specified tank," Dr. Yang declared in the speech. He believes that WhatsMiner hydro-cooling and immersion cooling mining rigs can not only have stable operation, high density, low noise, low failure rate, and low maintenance cost, but can also bring Bitcoin mining to a new era defined by it being environmentally friendly and its social responsibility. "What matters more?" Dr. Yang's answer is "both."

MicroBT is sticking to perfection since 2016 till now and will continue to offer higher-efficiency Bitcoin mining rigs to help every miner adhere to the decentralization of Bitcoin and maintain network stability. MicroBT will also work with partners and provides not only for the sustainable mining business but also for zero-carbon-emission and social responsibility.

Founded in 2016, MicroBT is a technology company based on blockchain, focusing on the R&D, production and sales of integrated circuit chips and products, and provides high-performance computing system solutions and technical service.

WhatsMiner is a leading brand of mining hardware and chip design developed by MicroBT. As one of the most efficient and cost-effective mining brands on the market, WhatsMiner is widely used in retail and institutional mining by customers around the world.

