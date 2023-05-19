Revolutionizing NFT Investment: How Announcenft.com is Changing the Game

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Announcenft.com was founded in 2022 by professionals in the financial industry to address the lack of transparency and trust, affecting all NFT investors around the world.

Fairness is one of our core values, and we believe everybody has the right to fair, trustworthy and direct treatment, whether they are an NFT project owner, an NFT Investor or a partner.

Based on the belief that transparency and a direct approach is key to a win-win relationship, for all people involved in NFT investments, we proceeded to create the first "safe-space" of NFTs and Web3 industry.

This website has been built to change the NFT industry by introducing KYC verification for all NFT creators, allowing them to present their NFT projects in a qualified and legitimate manner.

By verifying the identity of all NFT Artists / Creators / Promoters of the listed NFT Projects in announcenft.com, we build a solid relationship between the NFT Artists and NFT Investors, where they feel secure investing their funds in openly identified NFT Artists / Creators / Promoters.

Our KYC verification procedures are undertaken by Token Of Trust, one of the most reliable companies of its kind in the KYC industry. All the personal information of our NFT creators is strictly protected by Token Of Trust.

Any NFT creators that launch their projects through our website obtain the right to use our reference, showing that they have been verified and presented by AnnounceNFT.com. This offers credibility and trust to the NFT creator and can be stated by the creator anywhere in any marketplace.

We warmly welcome you to this innovative and professional website which aims to approach the NFT industry in a unique way.

Contact:

Name: Marios Konstantinou

Company: Announcenft.com

Email: info@announcenft.com

SOURCE: AnnounceNFT

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755185/Revolutionizing-NFT-Investment-How-Announcenftcomis-Changing-the-Game