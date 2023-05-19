Availability of preparatory documents

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI FR0013296746)(Paris:ALDVI), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, informs its shareholders that it will hold its combined general meeting on June 8, 2023 at 10:00 am (CET), at 262, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré 75008 Paris France.

The preliminary notice, which includes the agenda and proposed resolutions, was published in the "BALO" (French journal of mandatory statutory notices) on May 1, 2023. The notice of meeting was published in the BALO and in a legal gazette on May 19, 2023.

The preparatory documents for the meeting set out in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the company's website (www.advicenne.com).

The preparatory documents for the meeting will also be made available to the shareholders as from the date of the meeting.

The full text of the documents to be presented at the meeting, in accordance with Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, are available at the Company's registered office. Any shareholder may request that the Company transmit them the documents and information mentioned in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code.

