Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+40% in wenigen Tagen! - Jetzt wird es wirklich dynamisch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.05.2023 | 18:12
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Esports Federation: Esports Championships amplifies the excitement of highly anticipated European Games in Poland

KATOWICE, Poland, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural European Games Esports Championships (EGE23) will welcome esports athletes and teams from across Europe to compete in two top esports titles - eFootball 2023 and Rocket League, this June.

The esports athletes will compete in parallel with the 7,000 athletes representing 48 countries at the third edition of the European Games in Kraków and the Malopolska region of Poland.

The inaugural European Games Esports Championships (EGE23) will welcome esports athletes and teams from across Europe to compete in two top esports titles - eFootball 2023 and Rocket League, in parallel with the 7,000 athletes representing 48 countries at the third edition of the European Games in Kraków and the Malopolska region of Poland.

The Global Esports Federation and the European Olympic Committees confirmed that EGE23 will run from June 30 to July 2. The International Congress Center (MCK) in Katowice will become the epicenter of digital competition and is set to be a landmark event in the region's sporting calendar.

Aurelia Ruetsch, GEF Board Member and Chair of the EGE23 Coordination Commission commented on the groundbreaking nature of EGE23, "The European Games Esports Championships represents a pioneering moment for esports in Europe. Having been part of the team at the inaugural European Games Baku 2015, I am thrilled to see another first with the EOC as we convene top-level esports competitions alongside traditional sports, celebrating youth culture in the heart of Europe."

"We are delighted to see esports in this prestigious event - the European Games. The EGE23 is a significant milestone in the development of esports in Europe. It's a joyful celebration of youth, esports, and sport all together," added Chris Chan, President of the GEF.

Spyros Capralos, EOC President, said, "The Esports Championships is an extraordinary addition to the European Games lineup and underscores the progressive vision of the diversity and inclusivity of the sports world, highlighting the common ground they share in terms of dedication, strategy, and the pursuit of excellence.

"We are delighted to collaborate with the Global Esports Federation on the first of many planned initiatives."

Hasan Arat, Chair of the EOC Coordination Commission, European Games 2023, said, "The EOC is delighted to have partnered with the Global Esports Federation to host the Esports Championships in Katowice this summer.

"Esports is hugely popular worldwide, especially among the younger generation, and as the European Games continues to look for ways to innovate and attract a younger audience, this is a significant step.

"The International Congress Center in Katowice will be the perfect venue for the competition, and I know that it will be a memorable occasion for all the esports athletes taking part."

Full Story: https://www.globalesports.org/post/european-games-esports-champs

Contact: Abbey Sadleir, media@globalesports.org


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074854/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1742967/GEF_Wordmark_FC2_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/esports-championships-amplifies-the-excitement-of-highly-anticipated-european-games-in-poland-301829752.html

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.