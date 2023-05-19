Trian Investors 1 Limited - First Interim Liquidation Distribution

TRIAN INVESTMENTS 1 LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

FIRST INTERIM LIQUIDATION DISTRIBUTION

At an extraordinary general meeting of Trian Investments 1 Limited (in voluntary liquidation) (the "Company") held on 26 April 2023, shareholders passed resolutions to wind up the Company and Joint Liquidators (the "Liquidators") were appointed.

In accordance with the Circular dated 24 March 2023, the Liquidators announce their intention to make an interim liquidation distribution to the Ordinary shareholders (the "First Distribution") of:

GBP 2.10012 per Ordinary share in issue



The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of Ordinary Sterling shares on the register as at the close of business on 19 May 2023 (the "Record Date").

This distribution will be paid on 26 May 2023 (the "Payment Date") by way of CREST.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators

KPMG Channel Islands Limited

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

GUERNSEY

GY1 1WR

Telephone: +44 (0)1481 721000

Email: restructuring@kpmg.guernsey.gg