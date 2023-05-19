Anzeige
19.05.2023
Trian Investors 1 Limited - First Interim Liquidation Distribution

PR Newswire

London, May 19

TRIAN INVESTMENTS 1 LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

FIRST INTERIM LIQUIDATION DISTRIBUTION

At an extraordinary general meeting of Trian Investments 1 Limited (in voluntary liquidation) (the "Company") held on 26 April 2023, shareholders passed resolutions to wind up the Company and Joint Liquidators (the "Liquidators") were appointed.

In accordance with the Circular dated 24 March 2023, the Liquidators announce their intention to make an interim liquidation distribution to the Ordinary shareholders (the "First Distribution") of:

GBP 2.10012 per Ordinary share in issue


The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of Ordinary Sterling shares on the register as at the close of business on 19 May 2023 (the "Record Date").

This distribution will be paid on 26 May 2023 (the "Payment Date") by way of CREST.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators
KPMG Channel Islands Limited
Glategny Court
Glategny Esplanade
St Peter Port
GUERNSEY
GY1 1WR

Telephone: +44 (0)1481 721000

Email: restructuring@kpmg.guernsey.gg


