Freitag, 19.05.2023

WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
Stuttgart
19.05.23
16:47 Uhr
16,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
19.05.2023
105 Leser
Third Point Investors Ltd - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Third Point Investors Ltd - Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19

Third Point Investors Limited

(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

(The "Company")

19 MAY 2023

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 7 June 2023 at 12pm.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 has today been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanismand will also be uploaded to the Company's website at:https://thirdpointlimited.com/

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


© 2023 PR Newswire
