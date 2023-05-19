Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+40% in wenigen Tagen! - Jetzt wird es wirklich dynamisch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
19.05.23
17:20 Uhr
10,520 Euro
-0,160
-1,50 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,50010,86019:15
Dow Jones News
19.05.2023 | 18:40
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 19-May-2023 / 17:08 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Company has been notified of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 18 May 2023 by Rosamund Roberts (a PCA of PDMR Nick Roberts) in accordance with the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan. 

PCA       Number of Shares acquired Share Price 
Rosamund Roberts 2,552           GBP9.363420

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form for the PCA can be found below.

For Further information please contact:

Ellie Freeman

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7551 817518

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name              Rosamund Roberts 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status        PCA of Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name               Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial     Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code         ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction      Purchase of shares under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan. 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s)       Price(s)             Volume(s) 
                          GBP9.363420            2,552 
       Aggregated information 
 
                          Aggregate         Aggregate  Aggregate 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume          Price           Volume   Total 
 
       -Price                GBP9.363420         2,552    GBP23,895.45 
e)      Date of the transaction       18 May 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction       XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  245138 
EQS News ID:  1637687 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1637687&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2023 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.