If you are planning a family holiday, look no further than Egypt. The country is renowned for its all-inclusive hotels and resorts that cater to the needs of families with children. These resorts offer entertainment programs and excursions suitable for all age groups. Museums and cultural sights also offer family-friendly activities. Furthermore, Egypt's warm temperatures and dry climate throughout the year make it an ideal destination for holidays all year round, with sandy beaches and shallow water that are sure to excite children.

What Makes a Holiday Family-Friendly?

A holiday is meant to be a time for relaxation, escaping everyday life and enjoying oneself. However, this can be challenging when traveling with children. Egypt's all-inclusive hotels and resorts provide stress-free options for families with children. The resorts offer animation programs for children of different ages, with pools featuring water slides and children's pools. In addition, multilingual caretakers are available to look after children when parents want to pursue their own plans undisturbed for an afternoon or evening. This allows parents to relax and enjoy their holiday with peace of mind.

Activities for the whole Family

There are many activities that families can enjoy together in Egypt. Clubs and resorts offer a range of sports activities, including mini golf, beach football, and volleyball. For those interested in water activities like diving, snorkelling, or kite surfing, there are beginner courses as well as special children's courses available.

In the cities itself, families can find a variety of activities like water parks, amusement parks, safari tours, and aquariums. Additionally, museums can be a great way to make history exciting for children, with the Egyptian Museum in Cairo offering guided tours specifically designed for kids. Outside of the cities, families can have adventures like desert tours in buggies or riding on camels. Compared to similar activities in Europe, leisure activities in Egypt are much more affordable, allowing families to experience more together or take some time for themselves to relax.

"Nile Trips and Abu Simbel"

Aswan, the southernmost city in Egypt, is located directly on the Nile, making it an excellent starting point for interesting and varied tours. Visitors can take Nile trips to the temples of Kom Ombo and even further north to Luxor. Close to the city lies Lake Nasser, at the southern end of which stands the spectacular temple complex of Abu Simbel. The four 20-metre-high statues of Pharaoh Ramses II at the main entrance of the temple are an incomparable sight and rightly rank among the most popular sights in the country.

Aswan itself is also full of treasures to discover, such as the Agha Khan Mausoleum on the west bank of the Nile, or the archaeological Nubian Museum that highlights the history of the Nubian population, who make up a large part of Aswan's inhabitants. The city also includes numerous islands in the Nile, such as Elephantine Island, or Kitchener Island to the north, where the city's botanical garden can be found.

