Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2023) - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (TSXV: DME) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is scheduled to present on June 6th at 1:00 PM PT. Don Mosher, President and Director, will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register for the event here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a forward-looking resource company actively engaged in the exploration and development of Helium and Noble Gas properties in the U.S. Southwest, with its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. Currently, the company holds +100,000 acres of land in Arizona, the world's best address for Helium.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

