Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2023) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the third and final tranche (the "Third Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,869,565 units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering and the closing of the previous tranches were announced on March 13, 2023, March 23, 2023, and April 25, 2023.

An aggregate of 224,703 Units were sold under the Third Tranche at a price of C$0.46 per Unit (the "Issue Price"), for Third Tranche gross proceeds of C$103,363.52. An aggregate of 9,253,811 Units have been sold under the Offering for total gross proceeds of C$4,256,753.20.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.75 per Warrant Share at any time until the date which is thirty-six (36) months from closing date of the applicable tranche of the Offering.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSXV and the securities regulatory authorities. All securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

The Company has used the net proceeds of the first and second tranches to pay concession fees and general and administrative expenses. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Third Tranche for general working capital purposes.

Dr. Keith Barron, the Chief Executive Officer, President, director, promoter and a significant shareholder of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 7,413,236 Units under the Offering. Mr. Barron's participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(a), as the fair market value of the Insider's participation is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities described in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements regarding the anticipated Offering, including the expected timing to complete the Offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the Offering, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSXV of the listing of the Common Shares and Warrant Shares (and the timing thereof), the use of proceeds for exploration activities at the Company's The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, Aurania's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the corporation's portfolio, treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration, timing of the commencement of operations, the Company's teams being on track ahead of the drill program, drilling Tatasham, the commencement of the drill program and estimates of market conditions.

