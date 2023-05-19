Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink: PSYC) ("the Company"), a company that owns and operates Psychedelic Spotlight which, according to the Company, has emerged as a recognized industry-leading multimedia platform dedicated to covering the growing movement across society involving psychedelic-assisted healing. CEO of the Company, David Flores, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

"Could you give us an update on your latest projects?", asked Davis to begin the interview. "With the launch of Bonfire, which we relaunched on May 1st, we have about 800 participants involved in our Psychedelics for Beginners course," shared Flores, adding that the program is a community-based platform. "PSYC Taboo is a new video series that we recently launched that aims to explore topics related to the psychedelic space that are considered taboo that many other psychedelic media outlets are simply not covering."

"What plans do you have to accelerate growth for the company?" asked Davis. "The last three years has really been about building a foundation to work off of here," said Flores. "We built Psychedelic Spotlight from scratch and we developed it into what is now a top three media platform focused on covering the psychedelic space," he said. "Our goal and objective remains to develop it into the number one media authority for psychedelics."

"We understand how important it is to raise capital at the right time," continued Flores. "For us, we have been fortunate enough to have been funded primarily through RB Capital Partners, who have been our partners in this process over the last three years and continue to believe in the long-term vision in terms of what we are building, and we have nothing but gratitude for what they have done."

"We understand that if we want to accelerate the growth of both Psychedelic Spotlight and Bonfire, we may have to go out there and raise capital from other sources," said Flores. "We are also being approached by groups and individuals in the investment community that are taking notice of what we are doing, so being able to have these conversations and explore these opportunities is great, but this is something we want to approach with extreme prudence."

Davis then asked about the possibility of a reverse split or OTCQB up listing. "It is still our ambition and objective to uplist from the Pink Market to the OTCQB, and ultimately we believe that if we're going to have the opportunity to deliver the value that our shareholders deserve, PSYC Corporation is going to have to be an OTCQB fully-reporting company," said Flores, adding that the company is being mindful of the timing of the uplist. "We have 2020 and 2021 fully audited, and we are currently working on finishing up 2022 auditing," he added. "Creating a viable revenue for the company has also been critical," said Flores, adding that the option of a reverse split and recapitalization would only be used as a last resort.

To close the interview, Flores encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date with the Company's current and upcoming projects, as they continue to grow and diversify their platform in the the emerging psychedelic sector.

To hear the entire interview with David Flores, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8303978-psyc-corporation-discusses-growth-strategy-and-future-otcqb-uplist-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Spotlight Media Corporation

Spotlight Media Corporation ("SMC") (www.spotlightmediacorp.com) is a Nevada Corporation and is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC that was incorporated on February 8, 2022.

SMC currently owns and operates Psychedelic Spotlight which, according to the Company, has emerged as a recognized industry-leading multimedia platform dedicated to covering the growing movement across society involving psychedelic-assisted healing. Additionally, SMC also operates Bonfire, a community-focused, consumer-facing platform being developed to effectively meet the demands linked to the expanding interest and curiosity across society related to the healing and therapeutic wonders of psychedelics and other plant based and holistic modalities.

SMC's service-focused media platforms include Technical 420, On the Bids, and Mushroom Stocks which each serve publicly traded companies operating in the sectors of cannabis, mining and precious metals, and medicinal psychedelics and have become valuable informational resources for individuals following each of these respective market sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

PSYC Corporation (PSYC)

www.psyccorporation.com

www.spotlightmediacorp.com

(702) 239-1919

info@psyccorporation.com

(OTC Pink: PSYC)

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

StockDayMedia.Com

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166863