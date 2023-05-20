Anzeige
Samstag, 20.05.2023

WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
Frankfurt
19.05.23
09:40 Uhr
24,000 Euro
+0,200
+0,84 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,00024,80019.05.
ACCESSWIRE
20.05.2023 | 00:50
102 Leser
Havertys Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today that its board of directors declared a 7.1% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $0.28 per share to $0.30 per share on the company's common stock. The quarterly dividend for the company's Class A common stock is also being increased from $0.26 to $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on June 21, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2023. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer, said, "The board's decision to increase the quarterly dividend reflects our long-term outlook, strong financial position, and our commitment to Havertys stockholders."

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 123 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, finance and corporate secretary

SOURCE: Havertys


https://www.accesswire.com/756143/Havertys-Announces-Increase-in-Quarterly-Dividend

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
