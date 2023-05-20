Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2023) - Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTC Pink: WOLV) ("Wolverine") announced today that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, Wolverine is issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure.

The Annual MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2002, has been amended and re-filed and now includes Related Party Disclosure and Liquidity and Capital Resources disclosure relating to a debt settlement completed in March of 2022 in the amount of USD$379,147.

On Behalf of the Board

Richard Haderer

CFO

For further information please contact:

Richard Haderer (403) 275-4461

investor@wolverineresourcescorp.com

http://www.wolverineresourcescorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166881