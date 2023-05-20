Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2023) - BD88, a trusted online casino Malaysia, has unveiled its latest milestone with the announcement of a strategic partnership with renowned gaming provider Pragmatic Play. This collaboration brings forth an exhilarating gaming experience for players, highlighted by the introduction of the highly popular slot game, Gates of Olympus.





Players are particularly enthused by the inclusion of Gates of Olympus, a game that has gained immense popularity and captivated audiences with its stunning graphics, captivating special effects, and thrilling gameplay.

To celebrate this significant milestone, BD88 is delighted to announce a welcome bonus for new players. This unprecedented bonus opportunity serves as a testament to BD88's commitment to delivering an unparalleled gaming experience and fostering a vibrant and engaging community.

Michael, Manager of BD88, expressed his delight at the partnership, stating, "We are honoured to collaborate with Pragmatic Play, a leader in the gaming industry, to provide our players with the latest and most captivating games available in the market. This partnership further strengthens our position as a premier online gambling platform in Malaysia."

Players are invited to join the ever-growing community of fortunate gamers and indulge in the exhilarating world of BD88. By logging in to BD88, players can explore the vast array of games, including the sensational Gates of Olympus.





About BD88 Malaysia Online Casino

BD88 is a leading Malaysia online casino, renowned for its exceptional gaming experience since its establishment in 2013. The platform has swiftly gained popularity and solidified its position as one of the most sought-after sites in the industry. BD88's commitment to excellence is evident through its high-profile partnerships.

At BD88, players can expect a vast selection of games and unparalleled customer service. Whether you are a seasoned gambler or new to the world of online casinos, BD88 offers a user-friendly interface, seamless deposit and withdrawal options, and enticing promotions and bonuses. It strives to ensure that players can relish the excitement of online gambling from the comfort of their own homes.

BD88 caters to players with various promotions and bonuses, including money discounts, no-deposit free credit, rewards, and exclusive gifts. New players can benefit from BD88's Welcome Bonus upon making a minimum deposit. Additionally, the platform regularly hosts campaigns and competitions with generous cash prizes, free spins, and wager credits, adding an extra layer of thrill to the gaming experience.

Having a diverse selection of games is paramount for any reputable online casino in Malaysia, and BD88 meets this expectation flawlessly. With a wide range of games available, players can indulge in their favourite genres and find options that suit their preferences. Moreover, BD88 ensures seamless and secure processing of deposits and withdrawals 24 hours a day, even on public holidays, without any restrictions or limitations.

BD88 accepts various payment methods, including e-wallets, online transfers, Help2pay, and EeziePay, without any additional fees. Transactions are typically processed within 24 hours, guaranteeing a hassle-free experience for players.

Click here to Play at BD88 and embark on a thrilling journey in the world of online casino gaming.

Contact:

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Contact person: Shawn Lee

Official Website: bd88my.com

Email: marketing@bd88my.com

Instagram: instagram.com/bd88.official/

Facebook: facebook.com/official.BD88/

