Clark Staff: Global BPO Leader Acquires Iconic Building in Tbilisi's Freedom Square, Signaling Major Georgian Expansion

Clark Staff LLC, a global player in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), based in St. Petersburg, Florida with offices located in the Philippines, India, and the country of Georgia announces another milestone expansion with the acquisition of a property in Tbilisi's historic Freedom Square.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2023 / Situated at 3 Galaktion Tabidze St, this historic property stands in one of the most esteemed locations in the country, boasting a vibrant energy and a captivating charm. After a year of successful operations in Georgia, Clark Staff reaffirms its commitment to the region with this investment.





Freedom Square

Clark Staff's new facility is only a few steps from the historic Freedom Square.





The building, which Clark Staff will occupy the top two floors of, will undergo a comprehensive three-month transformation to emerge as a cutting-edge BPO facility, designed to accommodate staff members in a proven company culture that fosters an excellent work environment.

Zack Williamson, CEO of Clark Staff, shared, "Our operations in Georgia over the past year have only reinforced our belief in the vast potential of this market, particularly its dynamic talent pool and rapidly progressing economic landscape." He further added, "Not only do we find the country of Georgia to be very business-friendly and ideal for outsourcing services but in these times of global uncertainty, it's just another basket we can put eggs in to assure the continuity of services to our customers throughout the ever-changing geopolitical environment."

In addition to offering a diverse range of services, including software development, IT support, and accounting/finance, Clark Staff's new facility will also host multilingual agents proficient in German, French, Italian, English, and Spanish.

Clark Staff is an American-owned and operated, full-service BPO company located in St. Petersburg, Florida with locations in the Philippines, India, and the country of Georgia. Clark Staff offers a wide range of service solutions to companies of any size and industry. For more information, visit https://clarkstaff.com.



Contact Information

Zack Williamson

CEO, Clark Staff

zack@clarkstaff.com

Kenneth Pangan

Marketing Manager, Clark Staff

kenneth@clarkoutsourcing.com

+63952325817

SOURCE: Clark Staff LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756227/Global-BPO-Leader-Acquires-Iconic-Building-in-Tbilisis-Freedom-Square-Signaling-Major-Georgian-Expansion