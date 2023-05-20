Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2023) - Glassnode, the market-leading intelligence suite for digital assets, has achieved a significant milestone with over 800,000 signed-up users. Founded in Switzerland in 2018, Glassnode empowers individuals and institutions in the blockchain space with data intelligence, enabling more informed decisions regarding digital assets.

Continuing its growth trajectory, Glassnode has made strategic hires, including Oliver Stauber as Chief Legal Officer, Chris Grundy as VP of Marketing, and Andreas Thode as the Head of Sales. These additions strengthen the institutional sales team, complemented by Paras Arora, Daniel Heffernan, and Brett Singer.

Rafael Schultze-Kraft, Co-Founder of Glassnode, emphasizes their mission to catalyze the adoption of web3 by providing tools that enhance transparency, insight, and confidence. The achievement of this milestone further validates their strategic direction following the successful acquisition of Accointing last year.

Glassnode's vision is to serve hodlers, investors, and traders throughout their crypto journey. They aim to deliver value by offering portfolio tracking, informed trading decisions, and facilitating gains and losses reporting during tax seasons.

Notably, Glassnode has gained significant traction in the B2B sector. Over 500 institutions have leveraged Glassnode's comprehensive suite of more than 3,500 metrics to manage risk and optimize trading strategies.

Through its pioneering technology, Glassnode clusters addresses and tracks aggregated, market-level behavior, providing invaluable insights into future market developments.

About Glassnode:

Glassnode.com is a trusted provider of on-chain market intelligence and analytics for blockchain assets. Since its establishment in 2018, Glassnode has been a reliable source of data-driven insights, offering valuable information and analysis to traders, investors, and researchers. With a team of experienced analysts and data scientists, Glassnode provides real-time metrics, charts, and alerts that empower users to monitor market activity, track trends, and identify potential investment opportunities.

Contact:

Chris Grundy

chris.grundy@glassnode.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166831