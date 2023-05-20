Doral, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2023) - The Barking Lounge offers a variety of pet grooming and luxury spa treatment options for dogs, services are available to residents throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Their service areas are Miami, Kendall, Doral, Brickell, Aventura, and Pinecrest, among others, and customers can also contact the company for special arrangements should they happen to live outside the aforementioned municipalities.

The Barking Lounge Announces Luxury Mobile Pet Grooming Services In Miami

The announcement highlights the importance of regular grooming, which promotes ventilation and healthy blood circulation, and also removes loose or damaged hair follicles caused by molting. Failing to attend to a dog's coat may cause its fur to mat, which can lead to the development of various skin problems such as irritation, grease buildup, sores, and infections. Most dogs should be groomed at least once within a three-month period, but longer-haired breeds may require a session every six weeks, says The Barking Lounge.

The Barking Lounge is introducing Miami pet owners to a convenient mobile service that brings their facilities right to residents' doorsteps, sparing both pet owners and pets alike potential long travel and wait times that may arise as a result of congested traffic conditions in Miami. The company's luxury vans are fully equipped with professional grooming amenities that provide a safe, clean, and comfortable environment for dogs as they are being cared for by The Barking Lounge's groomers.

When booking an appointment, customers can now choose from The Barking Lounge's various options, from simple routine dog washes to full grooming sessions that include shampoo, nail trimming, ear cleaning, and paw rounding. The company offers additional services such as dematting, flea and tick treatment, nail grinding, pet-safe nail polish, and deep dental cleaning - and their groomers can also attend to elderly dogs, dogs with allergies, or anxious dogs.

About The Barking Lounge LLC

The Barking Lounge is a locally owned pet grooming business that was started to address the lack of self-service dog grooming alternatives in Miami and surrounding areas. The company is owned and operated by pet owners who intimately understand the importance of stress-free grooming for dogs.

