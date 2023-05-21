HEAR: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4331/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and week 20 was a little bit of a holiday week in Vienna with low trading volume, although we had an exchange expiry day on the options and futures markets. ATX TR climbed 0,74 percent and best stocks came from the second row: Porr and Polytec with 8 percent up and Marinomed with 7 percent. News came from Freqentis, AT&S, Vienna Airport, Agrana, UBM and Austrian Post, spoken by the absolutely smart Alison ....

