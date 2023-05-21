AT&S: In a challenging market environment, AT&S continued its growth course and generated record revenues in the financial year 2022/23. Consolidated revenue improved by 13% to € 1,791 million in the financial year 2022/23 (PY: € 1,590 million). EBIT rose from € 126 million to € 146 million. "After a strong first half, the market cooled down significantly in the second half of the financial year, in particular in the growth segment of IC substrates. To address the resulting challenges, we significantly boosted and accelerated our cost reduction programmes. We are still convinced that the company is in a good and promising position in segments benefitting substantially from digitalisation and electrification. And we are achieving one of our key strategic ...

