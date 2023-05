UBM: Martin Löcker, Member of the Management Board and COO of UBM Development AG, has resigned from the Management Board prematurely, effective as of 30 June 2023. He is stepping down for personal reasons on the most amicable terms with the company, the Supervisory Board and the core shareholders.UBM: weekly performance: 0.62% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (18/05/2023)

