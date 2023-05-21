Austrian Post: Austrian Post orered 700 electric Maxus eDELIVER 3 and three further eDELIVER 9. Peter Umundum, Board Director Parcel & Logistics at Austrian Post says: "In order to deliver CO2-free throughout Austria by 2030 at the latest, we now need around 1,000 additional electric vehicles every year. With Maxus we have found another manufacturer who can supply us with large quantities of the same quality and who accompanies us on our way to a green-yellow future."Österreichische Post: weekly performance: -1.35% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (19/05/2023)

