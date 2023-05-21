Pop LLC: Fastest Growing WEB3 SocialFi Pop Successfully Unveils at Consensus 2023

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2023 / Pop, the pioneering Web3 gateway, has set its sights on onboarding the next billion users to the decentralized web, fostering a thriving creator economy. At the prestigious Consensus 2023 conference, where over 15,000 participants from 112 countries and 500 speakers gathered, Pop's presence in the Pop zone attracted more than 11,000 engaged visitors. Pop's mission to empower creators and users by enabling ownership of content is aimed at making fair profit-sharing within the creator economy. Through harnessing the potential of the content and ownership economy, Pop allows all platform users to tokenize their valuable time and unparalleled creativity, establishing their worth and unlocking earning potential.

During Consensus 2023, Pop made its highly anticipated public debut, providing a hands-on experience to over 11,000 attendees who witnessed the platform's capabilities firsthand. Concurrently, Pop launched its beta version on both Google Play and the App Store, amassing an impressive 50,000 downloads within its first week. With its commitment to become the premier platform for Web3 innovation and collaboration, Pop strives to ensure a prosperous and sustainable creator economy for all stakeholders. By leveraging the inherent advantages of blockchain technology, such as ownership, anonymity, transparency, and accountability, Pop bridges the gap between the traditional internet and the Web3 world. Through the issuance of unique and stylish NFTs as personalized identifiers, Pop incentivizes user engagement with content while unlocking new earning possibilities, creating a mutually beneficial relationship between creators and users.

"Consensus represents a pivotal event in our industry, bringing together key players, innovators, and creators to drive innovation and set the course for technology's potential impact," said Michael Shen, Pop CEO. "Our public debut at Consensus 2023 has generated overwhelming interest and solidified our position as the fastest-growing SocialFi project within the Web3 ecosystem." Located prominently at the conference, Pop's booth attracted a significant number of visitors who eagerly tested the product, generated content, and immersed themselves in its features. On the initial sponsor-exclusive kick-off day, Pop hosted over 1,400 visitors at the booth, granting them access to the platform and presenting them with special gift packages. In the subsequent days, the visitor count at the Pop booth skyrocketed to an impressive 9,600 participants, accounting for three-fourths of all event attendees.

"Consensus serves as a pivotal forum for crucial conversations and launches, bringing together diverse groups with a vested interest in blockchain technology's development," said Michael Casey, CoinDesk's Chief Content Officer. "The discussions and initiatives at Consensus 2023 will shape the direction of the emerging Web3 economy." Consensus 2023 in Austin provided the ideal launching pad for Pop, connecting the app with a substantial audience, fostering networking opportunities with potential strategic, technological, and business partners, nurturing investor relationships, and onboarding numerous creators. Throughout the event, Pop engaged with over a hundred content creators and influencers, allowing them to test the platform and generate content firsthand.

"Pop's highly-anticipated debut at Consensus 2023 proved to be a standout moment, garnering over 11,000 direct interactions at the premier industry event. The platform captured the undivided attention of three-quarters of participants over three days," said Vugar Adigozalov, Chief Growth Officer. "Consensus served as an invaluable platform for crucial conversations, valuable feedback, partner connections, and the onboarding of potential creators."

With its cutting-edge technological advancements and innovative economic models, Pop is well-positioned to thrive within the Web3 ecosystem, through sophisticated marketing and growth strategies, Pop aims.

About Pop

Pop, the ultimate gateway to Web3, envisions bringing the next billion users to Web3 by building a thriving creator economy where everyone can benefit and contribute to a sustainable social ecosystem. With the ability to leverage content and ownership economy by gaining value in return for the value contributed to the ecosystem, Pop empowers creators and users to own their content, define their value, and earn a fair share of the profits. Pop brings perks of blockchain technology such as ownership, anonymity, transparency, and accountability by bridging the gap between traditional internet and Web3. Receiving Unique Personalized Identifier in an exclusive and stylish NFT, the Pop incentivizes users to engage with content, and unlock earning potential, creating a mutually beneficial relationship between creators and users.

About Consensus

The iconic crypto and blockchain event of the year since 2015, Consensus has gathered all sides of the crypto industry as it has grown from a clique of visionary founders to encompass every aspect of mainstream society. Curated and produced by CoinDesk, the most influential platform for media, events, data, and indices, Consensus is the only event showcasing and celebrating all sides of the blockchain industry - Payments, NFTs, Web3, DeFi, Regulation, Investing, and the Metaverse - and their wide-reaching effect on commerce, culture, and communities. Consensus invites developers, creators, policymakers, executives, and academics from various projects to come together for the annual event.

