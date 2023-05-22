- Works to reduce parts numbers, achieves thinness and contributes to CO2 emission reduction -

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912) has newly designed the system components used with Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) module backlights, such as those used in notebook computers.

Comparison of luminance and viewing angle between notebook computer integrating newly designed system components (above), and currently available notebook computer (below). (Photo: Business Wire)

Compared with the design of currently available standard components, the newly designed system components are not only thin, but also achieve high luminance and wide viewing angles.

These components are mainly composed of a Light Guide Plate (LGP), a reflector, and a prism that refracts light. DNP has improved brightness by adjusting the prism arrangement (the convex portion of the triangle)

Also, in answer to the challenge of narrow viewing angles due to the positioning of the prism, we improved light utilization efficiency by devising an LGP and a reflector. We then achieved both high luminance and a wide viewing angle by optimizing the prism shape design. Offering these newly designed system components makes it possible to both cut parts numbers and reduce power consumption, as well as contribute to reducing the environmental burden via lower CO2 emissions. We have also achieved a thinner product.

[Features of Newly Designed System Components]

Achieve high luminance and wide viewing angle, along with a thin backlight Low power consumption Contributing to reduced CO2 emissions

[Going Forward]

DNP will provide the components to panel manufacturers that manufacture various displays, including those for notebook computers. We aim to achieve sales, including those from related components, of approximately 2.0 billion yen by FY 2025.

The DNP Group will exhibit the system components in SID Display Week 2023.

More details

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions and the strengths of its growing number of partners to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. We capitalize on core competencies in microfabrication and precision coating technology to provide products for the display, electronic device, and optical film markets. We have also developed new products, such as vapor chamber and reflect array that offer next-generation communication solutions for more people-friendly information society.

