Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Supermicro Launches Industry's First NVIDIA HGX H100 8 and 4-GPU H100 Servers with Liquid Cooling -- Reduces Data Center Power Costs by Up to 40%

Liquid Cooled Large Scale AI Training Infrastructure Delivered as a Total Rack Integrated Solution to Accelerate Deployment, Increase Performance, and Reduce Total Cost to the Environment

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HAMBURG, Germany, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, continues to expand its data center offerings with liquid cooled NVIDIA HGX H100 rack scale solutions. Advanced liquid cooling technologies entirely from Supermicro reduce the lead time for a complete installation, increase performance, and result in lower operating expenses while significantly reducing the PUE of data centers. Savings for a data center are estimated to be 40% for power when using Supermicro liquid cooling solutions compared to an air-cooled data center. In addition, up to 86% reduction in direct cooling costs compared to existing data centers may be realized.





"Supermicro continues to lead the industry supporting the demanding needs of AI workloads and modern data centers worldwide," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "Our innovative GPU servers that use our liquid cooling technology significantly lower the power requirements of data centers. With the amount of power required to enable today's rapidly evolving large scale AI models, optimizing TCO and the Total Cost to Environment (TCE) is crucial to data center operators. We have proven expertise in designing and building entire racks of high-performance servers. These GPU systems are designed from the ground up for rack scale integration with liquid cooling to provide superior performance, efficiency, and ease of deployments, allowing us to meet our customers' requirements with a short lead time."

To learn more about Supermicro's GPU servers, visit: https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/gpu

AI-optimized racks with the latest Supermicro product families, including the Intel and AMD server product lines, can be quickly delivered from standard engineering templates or easily customized based on the user's unique requirements. Supermicro continues to offer the industry's broadest product line with the highest-performing servers and storage systems to tackle complex compute-intensive projects. Rack scale integrated solutions give customers the confidence and ability to plug the racks in, connect to the network and become more productive sooner than managing the technology themselves.

The top-of-the-line liquid cooled GPU server contains dual Intel or AMD CPUs and eight or four interconnected NVIDIA HGX H100 Tensor Core GPUs. Using liquid cooling reduces the power consumption of data centers by up to 40%, resulting in lower operating costs. In addition, both systems significantly surpass the previous generation of NVIDIA HGX GPU equipped systems, providing up to 30x performance and efficiency in today's large transformer models with faster GPU-GPU interconnect speed and PCIe 5.0 based networking and storage.

State-of-the-art eight NVIDIA H100 SXM5 Tensor Core GPU servers from Supermicro for today's largest scale AI models include:

SYS-821GE-TNHR - (Dual 4 th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs, NVIDIA HGX H100 8 GPUs, 8U) https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/system/GPU/8U/SYS-821GE-TNHR

Gen Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs, NVIDIA HGX H100 8 GPUs, 8U) https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/system/GPU/8U/SYS-821GE-TNHR AS -8125GS-TNHR - (Dual 4th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, NVIDIA HGX H100 8 GPUs, 8U) https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/system/GPU/8U/AS-8125GS-TNHR

Supermicro also designs a range of GPU servers customizable for fast AI training, vast volume AI inferencing, or AI-fused HPC workloads, including the systems with four NVIDIA H100 SXM5 Tensor Core GPUs.

SYS-421GU-TNXR - (Dual 4 th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs, NVIDIA HGX H100 4 GPUs, 4U) https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/system/GPU/4U/SYS-421GU-TNXR

Gen Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs, NVIDIA HGX H100 4 GPUs, 4U) https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/system/GPU/4U/SYS-421GU-TNXR SYS-521GU-TNXR - (Dual 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs, NVIDIA HGX H100 4 GPUs, 5U) https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/system/GPU/4U/SYS-521GU-TNXR

Supermicro's liquid cooling rack level solution includes a Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) that provides up to 80kW of direct-to-chip (D2C) cooling for today's highest TDP CPUs and GPUs for a wide range of Supermicro servers. The redundant and hot-swappable power supply and liquid cooling pumps ensure that the servers will be continuously cooled, even with a power supply or pump failure. The leak-proof connectors give customers the added confidence of uninterrupted liquid cooling for all systems. Learn more about the Supermicro Liquid Cooling system at: https://www.supermicro.com/en/solutions/liquid-cooling

Rack scale design and integration has become a critical service for systems suppliers. As AI and HPC have become an increasingly critical technology within organizations, configurations from the server level to the entire data center must be optimized and configured for maximum performance. The Supermicro system and rack scale experts work closely with customers to explore the requirements and have the knowledge and manufacturing abilities to deliver significant numbers of racks to customers worldwide.

Read the Supermicro Large Scale AI Solution Brief - https://www.supermicro.com/solutions/Solution-Brief_Rack_Scale_AI.pdf

Supermicro at ISC

To explore these technologies and meet with our experts, plan on visiting the Supermicro Booth D405 at ISC High Performance 2023 event in Hamburg, Germany, May 21 - 25, 2023.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

