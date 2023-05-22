DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Bond/Sustainability

DKSH Links Existing CHF 315 Million Bank Loan to Sustainability Targets



Media release DKSH has converted its existing CHF 315 million bank loan into a sustainability-linked loan by tying the interest terms to its ambitious sustainability targets. These targets are consistent with DKSH's overall sustainability strategy to increase gender diversity in its senior leadership team and become climate neutral (Scope 1+2) by 2030. Zurich, Switzerland, May 22, 2023 - DKSH, a leading Market Expansion Services provider and trusted partner for companies looking to grow in Asia and beyond, has for the first time converted an existing CHF 315 million bank loan into a sustainability-linked loan. The conversion of the five-year loan was signed by a syndicate of seven banks, with ING Bank N.V., Singapore Branch, acting as the Sustainability Coordinator.



Achieving the agreed-upon targets would result in lower borrowing rates for DKSH, whereas failure to reach the targets would equally entail higher borrowing rates.



Ido Wallach, DKSH CFO, stated: "With the conversion of this loan, DKSH links its financing terms for the first time to sustainability targets. This bold step confirms our commitment to sustainability as a centerpiece of our corporate strategy."



Martijn Hoogerwerf, Head of Sustainable Finance APAC, ING, commented: "We are pleased to partner with DKSH in their sustainable finance ambitions and pursuit of a green future. ING remains strongly committed to sustainability and the enhanced loan is another proof point that sustainable finance can play a key role creating positive impact for our environment and communities." About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022. www.dksh.com



About ING Bank

ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's more than 58,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries. ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N). For more information please contact:



DKSH Holding Ltd.



Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com



Demet Biçer

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7217

demet.bicer@dksh.com



