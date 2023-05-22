DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Bond/Sustainability
Media release
DKSH has converted its existing CHF 315 million bank loan into a sustainability-linked loan by tying the interest terms to its ambitious sustainability targets. These targets are consistent with DKSH's overall sustainability strategy to increase gender diversity in its senior leadership team and become climateneutral (Scope 1+2) by 2030.
Zurich, Switzerland, May 22, 2023 - DKSH, a leading Market Expansion Services provider and trusted partner for companies looking to grow in Asia and beyond, has for the first time converted an existing CHF 315 million bank loan into a sustainability-linked loan. The conversion of the five-year loan was signed by a syndicate of seven banks, with ING Bank N.V., Singapore Branch, acting as the Sustainability Coordinator.
About DKSH
For more information please contact:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1637767
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1637767 22.05.2023 CET/CEST