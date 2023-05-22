Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Wann wird dieses Unternehmen übernommen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
22.05.23
08:22 Uhr
25,730 Euro
+0,145
+0,57 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,63525,73508:29
25,64025,73508:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2023 | 07:58
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for fourth quarter 2022

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced on 8 February 2023 an ordinary dividend per share of USD 0.30 and an extraordinary dividend per share of USD 0.60 for fourth quarter 2022. The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 12 May 2023, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 10.6392. Total cash dividend for fourth quarter 2022 of USD 0.90 per share is consequently NOK 9.5753 per share.

On 25 May 2023, dividend will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.