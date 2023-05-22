Anzeige
Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 22-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19 May 2023 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            60,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased                   90,000 
 
                            EUR1.0860 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.9450 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0760     GBP0.9350 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0845     GBP0.9414

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 678,636,347 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,399      1.0860        XDUB     10:31:53      00027726268TRDU1 
2,479      1.0860        XDUB     10:31:53      00027726270TRDU1 
2,719      1.0860        XDUB     10:31:53      00027726272TRDU1 
2,437      1.0760        XDUB     10:59:58      00027726404TRDU1 
1,244      1.0760        XDUB     10:59:58      00027726405TRDU1 
387       1.0800        XDUB     11:57:38      00027726675TRDU1 
2,391      1.0840        XDUB     14:44:30      00027727554TRDU1 
3,238      1.0840        XDUB     14:44:30      00027727555TRDU1 
2,802      1.0840        XDUB     14:44:30      00027727556TRDU1 
3,238      1.0840        XDUB     14:44:30      00027727557TRDU1 
613       1.0840        XDUB     14:44:30      00027727558TRDU1 
2,625      1.0840        XDUB     14:44:30      00027727559TRDU1 
8,618      1.0840        XDUB     14:44:30      00027727560TRDU1 
597       1.0840        XDUB     14:44:30      00027727561TRDU1 
229       1.0840        XDUB     14:44:31      00027727562TRDU1 
348       1.0840        XDUB     14:44:31      00027727563TRDU1 
302       1.0840        XDUB     14:44:31      00027727564TRDU1 
72        1.0840        XDUB     14:44:31      00027727565TRDU1 
418       1.0820        XDUB     15:04:41      00027727690TRDU1 
86        1.0820        XDUB     15:06:34      00027727698TRDU1 
3,476      1.0860        XDUB     15:46:09      00027727943TRDU1 
830       1.0860        XDUB     15:46:09      00027727944TRDU1 
711       1.0860        XDUB     15:46:09      00027727945TRDU1 
519       1.0860        XDUB     15:46:09      00027727946TRDU1 
2,246      1.0860        XDUB     15:46:09      00027727947TRDU1 
1,314      1.0860        XDUB     15:46:09      00027727948TRDU1 
1,756      1.0860        XDUB     15:46:09      00027727949TRDU1 
2,366      1.0860        XDUB     15:59:15      00027728088TRDU1 
2,157      1.0860        XDUB     16:08:34      00027728163TRDU1 
343       1.0860        XDUB     16:08:34      00027728164TRDU1 
86        1.0860        XDUB     16:17:43      00027728330TRDU1 
1,102      1.0860        XDUB     16:17:43      00027728331TRDU1 
1,272      1.0860        XDUB     16:17:43      00027728332TRDU1 
3,820      1.0860        XDUB     16:22:17      00027728414TRDU1 
760       1.0860        XDUB     16:22:17      00027728415TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
837       0.9350        XLON     08:23:06      00027725417TRDU1 
2,872      0.9350        XLON     08:23:06      00027725418TRDU1 
6,000      0.9450        XLON     10:14:34      00027726151TRDU1 
2,486      0.9450        XLON     10:14:34      00027726152TRDU1 
2,737      0.9450        XLON     10:14:34      00027726153TRDU1 
2,738      0.9450        XLON     10:14:53      00027726157TRDU1 
1,600      0.9450        XLON     10:14:58      00027726158TRDU1 
1,222      0.9450        XLON     10:15:04      00027726159TRDU1 
1,490      0.9430        XLON     10:31:53      00027726265TRDU1 
143       0.9430        XLON     10:31:53      00027726266TRDU1 
1,199      0.9430        XLON     10:31:53      00027726267TRDU1 
663       0.9430        XLON     10:31:53      00027726269TRDU1 
2,246      0.9430        XLON     10:31:53      00027726271TRDU1 
2,630      0.9400        XLON     11:12:34      00027726449TRDU1 
2,403      0.9400        XLON     11:33:22      00027726528TRDU1 
2,514      0.9390        XLON     11:53:50      00027726651TRDU1 
193       0.9390        XLON     11:53:50      00027726652TRDU1 
2,763      0.9390        XLON     14:37:27      00027727457TRDU1 
2,686      0.9390        XLON     14:37:27      00027727458TRDU1 
10,710      0.9390        XLON     14:37:27      00027727459TRDU1 
3,620      0.9390        XLON     14:37:27      00027727460TRDU1 
386       0.9390        XLON     14:37:27      00027727461TRDU1 
2,922      0.9410        XLON     14:39:13      00027727491TRDU1 
2,438      0.9390        XLON     14:44:30      00027727552TRDU1 
2,584      0.9390        XLON     14:44:30      00027727553TRDU1 
2,300      0.9410        XLON     15:12:55      00027727731TRDU1 
632       0.9430        XLON     15:24:47      00027727807TRDU1 
2,624      0.9430        XLON     15:24:59      00027727808TRDU1 
1,017      0.9430        XLON     15:36:07      00027727862TRDU1 
1,481      0.9430        XLON     15:36:07      00027727863TRDU1 
2,300      0.9430        XLON     15:46:08      00027727942TRDU1 
1,839      0.9430        XLON     15:55:01      00027728066TRDU1 
1,018      0.9430        XLON     15:55:01      00027728067TRDU1 
1,701      0.9430        XLON     16:04:48      00027728142TRDU1 
1,560      0.9430        XLON     16:10:25      00027728184TRDU1 
1,493      0.9430        XLON     16:14:46      00027728287TRDU1 
1,483      0.9430        XLON     16:18:42      00027728365TRDU1 
1,482      0.9430        XLON     16:20:55      00027728386TRDU1 
1,502      0.9430        XLON     16:22:49      00027728429TRDU1 
1,533      0.9430        XLON     16:24:43      00027728457TRDU1 
1,036      0.9430        XLON     16:24:43      00027728458TRDU1 
2,917      0.9400        XLON     16:27:42      00027728525TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  245139 
EQS News ID:  1637695 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1637695&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
