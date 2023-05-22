DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

22 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19 May 2023 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 60,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased 90,000 EUR1.0860 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9450 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0760 GBP0.9350 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0845 GBP0.9414

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 678,636,347 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,399 1.0860 XDUB 10:31:53 00027726268TRDU1 2,479 1.0860 XDUB 10:31:53 00027726270TRDU1 2,719 1.0860 XDUB 10:31:53 00027726272TRDU1 2,437 1.0760 XDUB 10:59:58 00027726404TRDU1 1,244 1.0760 XDUB 10:59:58 00027726405TRDU1 387 1.0800 XDUB 11:57:38 00027726675TRDU1 2,391 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:30 00027727554TRDU1 3,238 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:30 00027727555TRDU1 2,802 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:30 00027727556TRDU1 3,238 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:30 00027727557TRDU1 613 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:30 00027727558TRDU1 2,625 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:30 00027727559TRDU1 8,618 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:30 00027727560TRDU1 597 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:30 00027727561TRDU1 229 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:31 00027727562TRDU1 348 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:31 00027727563TRDU1 302 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:31 00027727564TRDU1 72 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:31 00027727565TRDU1 418 1.0820 XDUB 15:04:41 00027727690TRDU1 86 1.0820 XDUB 15:06:34 00027727698TRDU1 3,476 1.0860 XDUB 15:46:09 00027727943TRDU1 830 1.0860 XDUB 15:46:09 00027727944TRDU1 711 1.0860 XDUB 15:46:09 00027727945TRDU1 519 1.0860 XDUB 15:46:09 00027727946TRDU1 2,246 1.0860 XDUB 15:46:09 00027727947TRDU1 1,314 1.0860 XDUB 15:46:09 00027727948TRDU1 1,756 1.0860 XDUB 15:46:09 00027727949TRDU1 2,366 1.0860 XDUB 15:59:15 00027728088TRDU1 2,157 1.0860 XDUB 16:08:34 00027728163TRDU1 343 1.0860 XDUB 16:08:34 00027728164TRDU1 86 1.0860 XDUB 16:17:43 00027728330TRDU1 1,102 1.0860 XDUB 16:17:43 00027728331TRDU1 1,272 1.0860 XDUB 16:17:43 00027728332TRDU1 3,820 1.0860 XDUB 16:22:17 00027728414TRDU1 760 1.0860 XDUB 16:22:17 00027728415TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 837 0.9350 XLON 08:23:06 00027725417TRDU1 2,872 0.9350 XLON 08:23:06 00027725418TRDU1 6,000 0.9450 XLON 10:14:34 00027726151TRDU1 2,486 0.9450 XLON 10:14:34 00027726152TRDU1 2,737 0.9450 XLON 10:14:34 00027726153TRDU1 2,738 0.9450 XLON 10:14:53 00027726157TRDU1 1,600 0.9450 XLON 10:14:58 00027726158TRDU1 1,222 0.9450 XLON 10:15:04 00027726159TRDU1 1,490 0.9430 XLON 10:31:53 00027726265TRDU1 143 0.9430 XLON 10:31:53 00027726266TRDU1 1,199 0.9430 XLON 10:31:53 00027726267TRDU1 663 0.9430 XLON 10:31:53 00027726269TRDU1 2,246 0.9430 XLON 10:31:53 00027726271TRDU1 2,630 0.9400 XLON 11:12:34 00027726449TRDU1 2,403 0.9400 XLON 11:33:22 00027726528TRDU1 2,514 0.9390 XLON 11:53:50 00027726651TRDU1 193 0.9390 XLON 11:53:50 00027726652TRDU1 2,763 0.9390 XLON 14:37:27 00027727457TRDU1 2,686 0.9390 XLON 14:37:27 00027727458TRDU1 10,710 0.9390 XLON 14:37:27 00027727459TRDU1 3,620 0.9390 XLON 14:37:27 00027727460TRDU1 386 0.9390 XLON 14:37:27 00027727461TRDU1 2,922 0.9410 XLON 14:39:13 00027727491TRDU1 2,438 0.9390 XLON 14:44:30 00027727552TRDU1 2,584 0.9390 XLON 14:44:30 00027727553TRDU1 2,300 0.9410 XLON 15:12:55 00027727731TRDU1 632 0.9430 XLON 15:24:47 00027727807TRDU1 2,624 0.9430 XLON 15:24:59 00027727808TRDU1 1,017 0.9430 XLON 15:36:07 00027727862TRDU1 1,481 0.9430 XLON 15:36:07 00027727863TRDU1 2,300 0.9430 XLON 15:46:08 00027727942TRDU1 1,839 0.9430 XLON 15:55:01 00027728066TRDU1 1,018 0.9430 XLON 15:55:01 00027728067TRDU1 1,701 0.9430 XLON 16:04:48 00027728142TRDU1 1,560 0.9430 XLON 16:10:25 00027728184TRDU1 1,493 0.9430 XLON 16:14:46 00027728287TRDU1 1,483 0.9430 XLON 16:18:42 00027728365TRDU1 1,482 0.9430 XLON 16:20:55 00027728386TRDU1 1,502 0.9430 XLON 16:22:49 00027728429TRDU1 1,533 0.9430 XLON 16:24:43 00027728457TRDU1 1,036 0.9430 XLON 16:24:43 00027728458TRDU1 2,917 0.9400 XLON 16:27:42 00027728525TRDU1

