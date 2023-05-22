Polar Racking says its new project sites will add more than 1 GW of capacity.From pv magazine USA Canada-based Polar Racking says it will add two facilities to manufacture solar mounts in the United States. One factory will be located in Michigan, the other in Florida. A spokesperson for the company told pv magazine USA that it is building up to more than 1 GW of tracker and fixed-tilt capacity by mid 2024, with the ability to scale up from there. The company said each site will add 10 jobs, with job opportunity growth as demand increases. The Michigan facility is currently operational, and the ...

