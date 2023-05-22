Biztracker Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Efforts

SEMINOLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Biztracker, a leading supplier of hardware and software solutions for retail and hospitality point of sale, warehousing, distribution, logistics and government applications since 1997, has hired Craig Kaliebe as their Director of Business Development and Marketing.





Craig has served in a variety of technical solution sales and marketing management roles, with extensive experience in the point-of-sale distribution channel, having most recently served as Distribution Sales Director for apg Solutions, a leader in cash drawers and cash management.

"Craig brings a broad background in solution selling, and we're looking forward to him leveraging his industry contacts to lead our growth efforts with new customers and markets. His expertise in building strong business relationships will serve us well in our growth objectives," noted Kris Youngs, President at Biztracker.

"I've seen Biztracker's rapid progress over the past five years and developed a strong appreciation for their leadership and innovation. I am excited to join the team and help accelerate the growth," Craig Kaliebe noted. "I'm looking forward to working with our industry partners to help our customers optimize their business."

About Biztracker - Biztracker is a leading provider for multiple-technology solutions. Our motto is "Solutions Simplified." We pride ourselves on delivering hardware solutions that save you money and simplify your life. We partner with the best manufacturers of barcode scanners and printers, mobile computing, RFID, and POS solutions through Biztracker and our online store, www.SpartanPOS.com. Whether you are an established business, startup, restaurant, hospital, government agency or educational institution, we can customize solutions for you!

Contact Information:

Craig Kaliebe

Director of Business Development and Marketing

craigk@biztracker.com

2623721165

SOURCE: Biztracker

