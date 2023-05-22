Anzeige
Montag, 22.05.2023
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
PR Newswire
22.05.2023 | 10:18
72 Leser
Invitation to Storytel's Capital Markets Day 2023

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel has the pleasure to invite investors, analysts and media to a Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.

During the day, CEO Johannes Larcher and members of the Group Executive Management Team will give an update on Storytel's position and operations, and present the Company's strategic direction and new mid-term financial targets. The event will include a Q&A session with the opportunity to ask questions to the Management Team.

The event will take place at IVA Konferenscenter, Grev Turegatan 16 in Stockholm at 2 PM - 5 PM CEST, followed by a mingle. Doors will open from 13.30 CEST. The presentations will be held in English and will be streamed live and made available on Storytel's website.

Registration is required, both for the physical event and the livestream, via the following link:
https://storytel-invite.creo.se/2023/storytel_capital_markets_day_2023

Overall agenda

  • Opening Remarks - Sector context, strategic direction and mid-term financial targets
  • Content Strategy - Synergies, differentiation and content economics
  • Streaming Strategy - Growth of value share across Storytel's geographic markets
  • Closing Remarks - The road to sustainable and profitable growth
  • Q&A Session
  • Mingle

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.

For more information, please contact:

Niklas Alm, Interim Head of Investor Relations,
Tel: +46 70 824 40 88
Email: niklas.alm@storytel.com

Dan Panas, Senior Director Corporate Communications
Tel: +46 70 186 52 90
Email: dan.panas@storytel.com


About Storytel
Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

© 2023 PR Newswire
