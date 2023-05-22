Sinexcel's new inverters offer an efficiency rating of 97.5% to 98.0% and a European efficiency range of 97.2% to 97.5%.Chinese inverter manufacturer Sinexcel will unveil new hybrid inverters for residential applications this week at the SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, China. "Our new hybrid inverter utilizes advanced silicon carbide technology, providing longer lifespan, higher efficiency, and a compact size," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "It offers excellent compatibility and load adaptability, supporting up to 15 units in parallel and AC coupling." Sinexcel offers the Isuna inverter ...

