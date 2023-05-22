Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.05.2023 | 11:06
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meet SINBON Electronics at EUROBIKE 2023 Germany

TAIPEI, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We proudly announce that SINBON Electronics is attending "EUROBIKE 2023" for the first time?at Messe Frankfurt, Germany through?June 21st - 23rd, 2023 at booth E27 in Hall 9.2.

Meet SINBON Electronics at EUROBIKE 2023 Germany

We will be showcasing the customized and integrated e-bike services from component design and manufacturing to cloud-based electrical control systems with IoT capabilities. This includes interconnection solutions for e-bikes, and e-bike tracking & anti-theft solutions, software solution and maintenance system.

We look forward to meeting you at EUROBIKE! Read more about SINBON's e-bike solutions.

About EUROBIKE

EUROBIKE is the central platform for the bike and future mobility world. It has grown because its accessibility in terms of transport and technology in combination with new themes is creating the basis for growth in every facet.

About SINBON Electronics

Established in 1989 in Taiwan, SINBON Electronics is a leading provider of integrated design and production services of bespoke interconnect solution. Thanks to its expertise in e-mobility field, SINBON's solutions improve overall sustainability and help address one of the global challenges, climate change. The group quickly expands their know-how and experiences from the standardized automotive applications into a more bespoke market such as the autonomous and micro-mobility applications.

To know more about SINBON's service, please visit www.sinbon.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080216/Article_pic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/meet-sinbon-electronics-at-eurobike-2023-germany-301829355.html

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.