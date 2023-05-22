Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki signed a EUR 125 million sustainability-linked term loan facility

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 22.5.2023 AT 12:30 EEST
Huhtamaki signed a EUR 125 million sustainability-linked term loan facility
Huhtamäki Oyj has signed a EUR 125 million bilateral term loan facility agreement with a maturity of two (2) years. The term loan will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes of the Group. The facility has a one-year extension option at the discretion of the Lender, and the interest margin is tied to three sustainability indicators:
- Absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions amount
- Share of non-hazardous waste recycled
- Ecovadis Rating
The Lender of the facility is OP Corporate Bank Plc.
For further information, please contact:
Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, Tel. +358 (0)10 686 7893
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications
About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.
We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated 'A' on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.
With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 116 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 19 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2022 net sales totalled EUR 4.5 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.