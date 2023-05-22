Beny Electric's latest module-level rapid shutdown solution is UL certified and SunSpec certified. It says the new tech is designed for a range of PV systems, including residential, commercial, and large-scale arrays.China-based solar protective component manufacturer Beny Electric has developed a new rapid shutdown solution for residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar plants. It has launched the new product at the SNEC trade show in Shanghai this week. The product is available in two versions. The BFS-21 series utilizes powerline communication (PLC) signal control and the PV panel's ...

