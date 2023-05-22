Mastek (MASTEK; BSE: 523704), a Turnkey Trusted Digital Engineering Cloud Transformation Partner, today announced that South Ayrshire Council (SAC) has gone live with the digital transformation program through the implementation of an extensive suite of Oracle Fusion Cloud. Headquartered in Ayr, Scotland, comprising 6,500 staff, the Council's mission is to provide high-quality services to its residents.

Mastek transformed the client's ERP system by moving their on-premise Oracle E-business Suite to Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM). The uniqueness of the project lies in its successful collaboration between Mastek as the Service Integration Partner, Socitm Advisory as the Council's Business Change Partner, Oracle as the Technology Partner, and the Council taskforce, each who played their individual role that resulted in seamless ERP implementation.

With Oracle Fusion Applications, SAC will benefit from a comprehensive and integrated platform across its finance, procurement, project financials, planning and budgeting, HR, and payroll functions. Mastek also developed an automated payroll system for teachers with a standardized process reducing administrative burden and mitigating potential errors. Being a decade-old Oracle partner with profound experience in digitally de-complexing the UK public sector, Mastek was Council's preferred choice to revamp multidisciplinary functions.

Tim Baulk, Head of Finance, ICT and Procurement, South Ayrshire Council said, "This transformational project has been exceptionally well managed which is a testament to those involved both from an internal South Ayrshire Council perspective and from our business changes partner, Socitm Advisory and Mastek as service integration partner. I'm immensely proud and grateful for all the hard work that has gone on, not only in the last few months in the run up to go-live but throughout the project life as a whole. I believe risks and issues were raised in a timely manner throughout the project which allowed key decisions to be made at the correct time thereby facilitating such a smooth implementation. I'm looking forward to the improvements and efficiencies that the new Fusion cloud system will bring as we move on from implementation to business as usual."

"This was a major transformation program for South Ayrshire Council, which supports thousands of users and citizens. Program success was the result of the deep domain expertise of our delivery and practice teams and the collaborative approach of our client as they valued Mastek as a partner in the implementation journey," said Abhishek Singh, President of UKI Europe, Mastek.

