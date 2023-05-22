Intellego Technologies' proprietary ink powers HAI Solutions' patented QIKcap technology aimed at reducing bloodstream infections (BSI) and hospital onset bacteremia (HOB).

Intellego Technologies and HAI Solutions are proud to announce a strategic partnership that is designed to improve the quality and safety of intravenous (IV) vascular access. The partnership combines Intellego's patented ultraviolet-sensitive ink as an indicator component in HAI Solutions' QIKcap technology to offer visible and verifiable IV port protection and provide confidence that the needle-free connector has been disinfected.

The QIKcap disposable IV luer access cap with Intellego's chromatic ink changes from yellow to pink, providing visible indication that a sufficient dose of germicidal energy has been delivered by HAI Solutions QIKcap handheld UV-C disinfection device. (Photo: Business Wire)

The QIKcap Disinfection Device is a patented, handheld UV-C tool that is designed to irradiate the surface of an intravenous connector and intravenous access points to prevent microbial ingress. The specialized luer cap, known as QIKcap, incorporates Intellego's proprietary ink. When the QIKcap is irradiated with the UV-C handheld device, the cap changes color from yellow to pink, providing visible indication that a sufficient dose of germicidal energy has been delivered in as little as one second.

The development of the QIKcap Disinfection Device and QIKcap is designed to address the continued risk of bloodstream infections (BSI) and hospital onset bacteremia (HOB), which is any positive blood culture obtained 48 hours after admission. In the 2023 Hospital Safety Grade data that was released on May 3, 2023 by The Leapfrog Group, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) spiked to a 5-year high in U.S. hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic and remain high. The report noted that the average CLABSI standard infection ratio increased by 60%. HAIs including Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), central line bloodstream infections (CLABSI) and catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) increase the length of hospitalization stays, add to costs and are the leading causes of death in the U.S.

This novel use of Intellego's photochromic ink as an ingredient in a medical device is a first for the Swedish company that is best known for its product line, UVC Dosimeters. Used by OEMs, in academic research and in healthcare facilities around the world, UVC Dosimeters are the most trusted and reliable single-use UV indicators cards that provide visible measurement of germicidal ultraviolet energy delivered to surfaces.

According to Claes Lindahl, CEO of Intellego Technologies, "We are excited about the opportunity to expand the application of our proprietary ink technology in new and innovative ways to provide visible evidence of successful UV irradiation. Our partnership with HAI Solutions demonstrates our commitment to life-saving technologies and promoting the safety, efficacy and efficiency of ultraviolet disinfection applications."

"We are thrilled to announce our new strategic partnership with Intellego Technologies," said Nicholas Perrenoud, CEO of HAI Solutions. "By working together, we will be able to leverage our respective resources and capabilities to drive innovation, create new opportunities, and deliver even greater value to our stakeholders. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with Intellego."

About Intellego Technologies

Intellego Technologies is a research and development company, headquartered in Solna, Sweden. Founded in 2011, Intellego has grown to become the global leader in colorimetric indicators that are utilized worldwide to visually validate the dose of ultraviolet irradiation delivered to surfaces. Through its patented photochromic ink technology, Intellego manufactures standard and customized indicators that make the benefits of germicidal ultraviolet light visible and promotes the safe, effective and efficient use of UV applications. Intellego's products support better outcomes with ultraviolet devices in healthcare, food and beverage manufacturing, environmental services, and more. For more information, visit Intellego-Technologies.com and UVCdosimeters.com.

About HAI Solutions

Based in Santa Barbara, CA, HAI Solutions is developing a novel and diverse platform of innovative intravenous therapy solutions targeting IV contamination which occurs in challenging medical segments like the Operating Room, Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Room. Founded in 2015, HAI Solutions believes in protecting every patient by advancing clinical care across the healthcare spectrum. For more information, please visit www.HAI-Solutions.com or Twitter @HAISolutions.

Intellego Technologies: Elle Lacey, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Global Operations, elle.lacey@intellego-technologies.co.uk

HAI Solutions: Paul Swaney, Chief Business Officer, paul@hai-solutions.com