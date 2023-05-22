DJ Immutable and MetaStudio Announce Partnership to Enhance the Gaming Metaverse

MetaStudio, a renowned Portuguese game studio, has announced a new partnership with Immutable, a leading Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution provider, aimed at transforming the gaming metaverse.

MetaStudio has been recognized for its innovative games and games-as-a-service offerings, along with their unique non-fungible token (NFT), Rune Realms, which offers holders a chance to partake in a 10% revenue share in the studio's earnings. By integrating with Immutable's Layer 2 blockchain infrastructure, MetaStudio can provide players with a dynamic gaming experience and unique benefits such as zero gas fees for peer-to-peer trading and secure ownership of in-game assets.

Immutable is an ideal partner for us," said Carlos Domingues, CEO of MetaStudio. "Their Ethereum Layer 2 solution

enables us to offer our players genuine ownership of their in-game assets and the ability to profit from their

gameplay. And their upcoming passport feature allows us to keep developing with web2 players in mind. This

partnership will help us to develop games that are not only entertaining but also rewarding.

This partnership comes at a time when interest in the metaverse is increasing rapidly. As a collective virtual shared space created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical and digitally created reality, the metaverse offers significant opportunities for innovative gaming experiences. The partnership between Immutable and MetaStudio is expected to contribute significantly to this evolution.

In addition to the partnership with Immutable, MetaStudio is also collaborating with several other leading companies in the gaming industry:

Metacade - A comprehensive ecosystem for users to play, earn, build, and connect in Web3.

Somnio - the company behind Matafuse a NFT hosting and management platform designed for content creators and developers to streamline the creation and distribution of their imagination.

Together, these partnerships signal MetaStudio's commitment to advancing the gaming industry and providing exceptional experiences for players.

MetaStudio's team brings a wealth of experience to this endeavor, with co-founders who have contributed to major projects in the entertainment industry, including "Kung Fu Panda," "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Transformers," and " Guild Wars."

Players who are interested in the new opportunities presented by this partnership can mint their Rune Realms NFT and partake in the future of gaming with MetaStudio. By doing so, players also become eligible for a 10% revenue share, presenting a unique opportunity to tap into a growing industry currently estimated to be worth nearly 200 billion dollars.

About Immutable

Immutable is an Australian technology company that uses blockchain technology to improve the gaming industry. Its Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, Immutable X, provides a zero-gas layer for Ethereum that ensures secure trading and ownership of digital assets.

About MetaStudio

MetaStudio, based in Braga, Portugal, is a leading game studio that develops engaging mobile games and provides games-as-a-service. MetaStudio integrates innovative game designs with blockchain technology and unique NFT offerings to enhance player engagement and community growth.

Join Metastudio on Discord & Twitter

