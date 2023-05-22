The Back to School Project is run in partnership with the Zambian Ministry of Education

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2023) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of two education programs in the vicinity of its Muntanga Project in Zambia - the Back to School Project and GoviEx's Youth Trainee Program.

Both initiatives were born out of GoviEx's commitment to local employment and local development. The company has recognized the challenges in hiring local talent due to a lack of formal education and has taken a proactive step towards addressing this issue. By equipping the community with the necessary literacy and numeracy skills, GoviEx aims to unlock the full potential of the local workforce, enabling them to actively participate in the development of the Muntanga Project.

The Back to School Project is an adult education initiative run in partnership with the District Education Board Secretaries (DEBS) for the Siavonga and Chirundu Districts. It will focus on providing educational opportunities for adults who may not have had previous access to formal education.

In addition, GoviEx's Youth Trainee Program is taking another step forward in empowering local youth by funding the tuition, boarding and upkeep of an initial six students from three communities in the areas around the Muntanga Project. The students started courses in Mechanics, Power Electrical and Plumbing at the Lusaka Vocational Training College this May. This is in addition to two Community Health Assistants students that GoviEx is currently sponsoring at Mwachisompola College of Health Sciences in Chibombo.

Since it started operations in Zambia, GoviEx has built or contributed to the construction of five schools in five different communities along its project area. These initiatives form part of GoviEx's wider ESG strategy and commitment towards local development and employment. This includes GoviEx's Madaouela Project in Niger, which allows four months of staff training prior to the commencement of mine operation and also has a 5% training budget built in its Feasibility Study.

Daniel Major, CEO of GoviEx Uranium said:

"As part of our commitment to ESG and specifically local employment, we recognize the low levels of literacy in the project area and want to address this challenge by supporting an initiative that would provide educational opportunities for: (i) adults who have not had access to formal education and (ii) youngsters who would like to further their education via a traineeship. Our plan is that this will feed into employment opportunities during the development of our Muntanga project."

Mr. Keembezi Chilumba, DEBS representative, said:

"We are delighted to work with GoviEx in the Siavonga and Chirundu Districts to support the development of local adult education. This plan is in line with our goal of developing the area further. The Adult Literacy Syllabus caters for the educational needs of youths and adults who did not undergo formal education. The syllabus intends to transmit to the learners more than the basic skills of reading and writing and numeracy but also to promote self-reliance through acquisition of entrepreneurship skills, civic awareness, environmental and health education as well as providing a foundation for continuing education."

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.

