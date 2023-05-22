Levering Kinaxis' concurrent planning technique and gaining a more agile supply chain

Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced today that Accell Group has deployed Kinaxis' RapidResponse® platform, digitally transforming its supply chain, providing solutions to supply chain complexities.

Based in Heerenveen, Netherlands, Accell Group is the European market leader in e-bikes and Europe's second largest supplier of bicycle parts and accessories. The company is leveraging RapidResponse to gain the agility and flexibility needed to react to changes in demand and disruption.

"We knew that in order to remain a market leader, we needed a supply chain that could withstand disruption and adapt to change," said Jon San Andres, Group Planning Director at Accell. "With Kinaxis we are able to gain complete visibility into our supply chain, and better plan for any scenario."

With Kinaxis, Accell Group has end-to-end visibility of its supply chain, and the ability to balance all aspects of the demand and supply plans instantly and continuously, taking into consideration material restrictions, production capacity and market volatility. RapidResponse provides the ability to run multiple simulations and collaborate in real-time.

"We continue to see accelerating customer growth in European markets, and we understand the unique supply chain requirements they need," said John Sicard, Kinaxis CEO. "We are excited to continue to work with Accell Group in bringing concurrent planning to its supply chain."

The Accell and Kinaxis teams were supported by bluecrux, a value chain consulting company, with broad business experience in successful planning transformations. Accell, Kinaxis, and bluecrux blended into one team, efficiently melting cultures and methodologies. Bluecrux took on the role to dive into the Accell business context and processes, bridging across organization, process, RapidResponse and Accell systems. Bluecrux also supported Accell and Kinaxis in driving the data and change management streams, where high quality data sets and full user adoption are adding to the success of the project.

"Using their sound methodology on how to manage advanced planning solution implementations, bluecrux helped us taking the first step in the digitalization of our planning processes," San Andres said. "Bluecrux is smoothly blending their business process experience, with their understanding of RapidResponse and their overall change management expertise."

