Recently, Delignit's share has been in the shadows. But now the second-tier stock is getting back on track operationally. The East Westphalians are scoring points with growth, price increases and sustainability.

Cost increases and sales problems

Cost increases, supply chain and sales problems caused significant problems with revenues and margins at Delignit (6.75 euros; DE000A0MZ4B0) since mid-2021. The share price roughly halved in about 12 months. In the meantime, however, the situation has calmed down - operationally and in terms of the share price. The company from Blomberg in East Westphalia seems to have found its way back on track. At least that is the message that CEO Markus Büscher gave to investors last week at the Munich Capital Markets Conference (MKK). And we also have a lot to take from it.

Delignit: 2022 better than expected

Büscher can point to a strong set of figures. 2022 sales improved by 10 percent to EUR 75.4 million despite the difficult first half of the year. EBITDA increased by 16 percent to 6.5 million euros, while net profit even rose by 19 percent to 2.8 million euros. At the beginning of the year, Delignit had still indicated margin problems. Thus, the worst seems to be over.

This is because the company expects further growth in 2023. According to the forecast, revenues are to increase by 17 percent to 88 million euros - with an equally strong increase in earnings. If the revenue target is met, we should certainly experience a positive surprise in terms of earnings. In Blomberg, the stock is traditionally stacked deep. The analysts at SMC Research assume that ...

