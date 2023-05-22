NASA has discovered that perovskite solar cells tested in space exhibit less degradation than reference devices tested on Earth. The agency acknowledged that it is uncertain about the specific factors in the space environment that contributed to the superior performance of the perovskite absorber film.NASA has revealed the results of an experiment it conducted to assess the performance and durability of perovskite solar cells on the International Space Station. The agency said that it tested a perovskite absorber over a 10-month period in order to assess its resistance to vacuum, extreme temperatures, ...

