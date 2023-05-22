Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
22.05.23
08:07 Uhr
14,400 Euro
-0,100
-0,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.05.2023 | 13:54
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Borrowing Facilities

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Borrowing Facilities

PR Newswire

London, May 22

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Borrowing Facilities

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that the Company has refinanced the existing unsecured committed Revolving Credit Facility with The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited in the same amount of £130m for a further three years. The facility will bear interest at a margin of 1.15 per cent over the relevant reference rate and is due to expire on 15 June 2026.

In addition, the Company continues to benefit from the existing overdraft facility with Northern Trust, the Company's custodian, in the amount of £20m for short term working capital requirements.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

END

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.