Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Borrowing Facilities

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Borrowing Facilities

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that the Company has refinanced the existing unsecured committed Revolving Credit Facility with The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited in the same amount of £130m for a further three years. The facility will bear interest at a margin of 1.15 per cent over the relevant reference rate and is due to expire on 15 June 2026.

In addition, the Company continues to benefit from the existing overdraft facility with Northern Trust, the Company's custodian, in the amount of £20m for short term working capital requirements.

