Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C7S7 | ISIN: SE0017085020 | Ticker-Symbol: H8C
Frankfurt
22.05.23
09:15 Uhr
8,980 Euro
+0,020
+0,22 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGNUP SOFTWARE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGNUP SOFTWARE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.05.2023 | 13:58
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for SignUp Software AB is updated (279/23)

On April 17, 2023, the shares in SignUp Software AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Insight
Partners, trough SUS Intermediate Company AB ("Insight Partners") to the
shareholders in the Company. 

On May 11, 2023, Insight Partners issued a press release with information that
Insight Partners had achieved control of more than 90 percent of the shares in
the Company. The press release also stated that Insight Partners intended to
commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in
the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

On May 12, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now also received such an
application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in SignUp Software AB (SIGNUP, ISIN code
SE0017085020, order book ID 240382). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.