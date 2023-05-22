Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for SignUp Software AB is updated (279/23)

On April 17, 2023, the shares in SignUp Software AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Insight Partners, trough SUS Intermediate Company AB ("Insight Partners") to the shareholders in the Company. On May 11, 2023, Insight Partners issued a press release with information that Insight Partners had achieved control of more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that Insight Partners intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On May 12, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in SignUp Software AB (SIGNUP, ISIN code SE0017085020, order book ID 240382). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.