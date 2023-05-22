Cardone Ventures, Co-Founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, and FIT Solutions Acquires Stryker Networks

This brand-new joint venture partnership is said to bring massive growth, scaling, and wealth-creation opportunities for all businesses involved.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Cardone Ventures, co-founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, are proud to announce their most recent acquisition of Stryker Networks-a direct result of their partnership with FIT Solutions, owned by Ephraim Ebstein. The goal behind the acquisition is to provide thousands of cyber management operators within their networks with massive opportunities for growth and scaling, thus continuing the national rollout of the 10X Cyber management company.

Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson

"Partnering with Grant, Brandon, and the Cardone Ventures team was a no-brainer for me," says Ephraim Ebstein, founder of FIT Solutions. "I saw the vision they had, the team behind them, and data to back it all up... My team and I are excited to be a part of that story."

Acquiring Stryker Networks is just the beginning for Cardone Ventures and FIT Solutions. Both businesses understand the importance of bringing value for their customers. With a shared mission and vision, Grant, Brandon, Ephraim, and Mark Greene (owner of Stryker Networks) are ready to do whatever it takes to make their goals a reality.

"Our intention is to disrupt the cyber security space by partnering with business owners like Ephraim and companies like FIT Solutions," says Brandon Dawson, CEO and co-founder of Cardone Ventures. "This joint venture will help us continue down the path toward building our world-class, national organization."

Cardone Ventures' affiliate 10X Cyber and Management Services and its partners are ready to revolutionize the industry and provide massive value to their clients. And with the right foundations in place, there's no telling how far the teams at Cardone Ventures, FIT Solutions, and Stryker Networks will go.

About Cardone Ventures: Cardone Ventures is a business consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson that helps business owners attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. Together, they help business owners experience their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Ventures' focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $500 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business. The brand new Cardone Ventures Scottsdale Headquarters is located at 4800 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 5500, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. For more information on Cardone Ventures, visit: https://www.cardoneventures.com

About FIT Solutions: FIT Solutions is a leading provider of IT services and solutions. They specialize in Managed IT, Enterprise IT, Cybersecurity, Cloud Services, IT Projects, and Healthcare IT. Their team of certified professionals is dedicated to keeping up with the latest technologies and trends so they can provide the best solutions for their clients. Whether you need Managed IT, Enterprise IT, Cloud Services, Cybersecurity, or Healthcare IT services, FIT has the expertise and resources to help your organization reach its technology goals quickly and cost-effectively. Learn more about each of the individual IT and managed cybersecurity services by clicking here: https://fitsolutions.biz

