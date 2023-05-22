Fully automated SYNTAX platform features latest STX-200 system, enzymatic biochemistry advances, and ready-to-use reagents for producing up to 96 oligos that are up to 120 nt long in less than a day

DNA Script, the worldwide leader in Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) technology, today announced the broad commercial availability of the fully automated SYNTAX DNA printing platform, which consists of the benchtop STX-200 system, latest biochemistry advancements, robust reagent kits, and intuitive software enhancements. The company will unveil the new platform during the upcoming global SynBioBeta 2023 Conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005213/en/

DNA Script's fully automated SYNTAX platform features the latest STX-200 system, enzymatic biochemistry advances, and ready-to-use reagents for producing up to 96 oligos that are up to 120 nt long in less than a day (Photo: Business Wire)

Powered by the company's proprietary EDS technology, the new SYNTAX platform allows scientists to synthesize up to 96 highly accurate, ready-to-use DNA oligos with maximum lengths of up to 120 nt in less than 24 hours in their own laboratories. The versatile platform works with the new SYNTAX Hi-Fidelity reagent kits for synthesizing longer oligos used in complex synthetic biology and genomics applications, including gene assembly, that require high sequence accuracy. The kits were also designed to incorporate degenerate bases for applications, such as protein mutagenesis.

"A major bottleneck in executing synthetic biology workflows is the time delay in obtaining synthetic DNA from commercial suppliers," said Paul Freemont, PhD, Head of Structural and Synthetic Biology and the London Biofoundry at Imperial College London. "The exciting new SYNTAX platform allows us to synthesize DNA on demand, which not only speeds up our internal design-build-test-learn cycle but allows us to control our own workflow and maximize access to our synthetic biology design space."

"Being able to rapidly produce customized oligos with enzymatic DNA synthesis in our own lab will help accelerate our synthetic biology research and allow us to quickly build and test genetic constructs," said Harris Wang, PhD, Associate Professor at Columbia University.

The fully automated SYNTAX platform leverages DNA Script's proprietary biochemistry, which uses highly engineered enzymes to accelerate nucleic acid synthesis and optimize performance. EDS is performed in an aqueous medium in an open-lab environment without harsh organic solvents making it more environmentally sustainable than traditional phosphoramidite synthesis. The platform's intuitive software lets scientists plan and manage synthesis runs, monitor reagent use, and analyze results from a simple dashboard.

"The new STX-200 system is the next step in our quest to make biology programmable," said Thomas Ybert, PhD, CEO and co-founder of DNA Script. "Our talented R&D team continues to raise the bar for speed, performance, accessibility, and control for on-demand DNA printing. The ability to rapidly produce longer, accurate custom DNA oligos will enable rapid assay optimization and help power novel discoveries in human health, diagnostics, and precision medicine."

For more information on purchasing the complete SYNTAX platform, please visit www.dnascript.com or contact DNA Script's customer service team at customerservice@dnascript.co to schedule a demo.

SynBioBeta 2023 Conference

DNA Script representatives will showcase the new SYNTAX platform in booth #16 at the SynBioBeta 2023 Conference in Oakland, Calif. on May 23-25, 2023. Sophie Peresson, Senior Director of Public Affairs and ESG at DNA Script, will also be participating in important conversations on the need for robust biosecurity measures.

Breakout Panel Presentation

The Roadmap to Biosecurity: Are we on Track

Tuesday, May 23rd at 2:45 3:30pm PT; Room 208

Main Stage Panel Presentation

Biosecurity: Safeguarding Synthetic Biology Against Misuse

Wednesday, May 24th at 5:05 5:35pm PT

About DNA Script

Founded in 2014, DNA Script is a pioneering life sciences technology company developing a new, faster, more powerful, and versatile way to design and manufacture nucleic acids. The company has developed an alternative to traditional chemical DNA synthesis called Enzymatic DNA Synthesis, or EDS, enabling this technology to be accessible to labs with the first benchtop enzymatic synthesis instrument, the SYNTAX System. By putting DNA synthesis back in the lab, DNA Script aims to transform life sciences research through innovative technology that gives researchers unprecedented control and autonomy. For more information, please visit www.dnascript.com.

DNA Script, the DNA Script logo, and SYNTAX are trademarks of DNA Script.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005213/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Joanne Dimitrakopoulos

Vice President of Commercial Marketing

press@dnascript.co